Redhawks face Lindenwood Saturday in road dual

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s women’s gymnastics heads to St. Charles to face Lindenwood.

They’ll take on the Midwest Independent Conference rival on Saturday, January 29 at Robert F. Hyland Arena.

The first rotation is set for 1 p.m.

Currently, Lindenwood leads SEMO 20-8 and 1-0 in 2022.

SEMO will face Lindenwood in five-straight competitions this season including Saturday’s road dual.

They competed against the Lions last week at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic to start the streak and will continue through the GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational Feb. 18 at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

The Redhawks will also compete against the Lions at the 2022 MIC Championships March 18 in Denton, Texas.

