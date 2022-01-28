Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Redhawks face Lindenwood Saturday in road dual

SEMO will face Lindenwood in five-straight competitions this season including Saturday’s road...
SEMO will face Lindenwood in five-straight competitions this season including Saturday’s road dual. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s women’s gymnastics heads to St. Charles to face Lindenwood.

They’ll take on the Midwest Independent Conference rival on Saturday, January 29 at Robert F. Hyland Arena.

The first rotation is set for 1 p.m.

Currently, Lindenwood leads SEMO 20-8 and 1-0 in 2022.

SEMO will face Lindenwood in five-straight competitions this season including Saturday’s road dual.

They competed against the Lions last week at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic to start the streak and will continue through the GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational Feb. 18 at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

The Redhawks will also compete against the Lions at the 2022 MIC Championships March 18 in Denton, Texas.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St....
Missing St. Louis girl found safe
Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home...
Sikeston firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning home
One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.

Latest News

Esports facilities coming to Cape Girardeau, Paducah
Esports facilities coming to Cape Girardeau, Paducah
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 1/27
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 1/27
Ja Morant will make his first NBA All-Star Game start on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Former Murray State guard Ja Morant named NBA All-Star Game starter
John Truitt (left) with CEO and Founder of Contender eSports, Brett Payne.
Esports facilities coming to Cape Girardeau, Paducah