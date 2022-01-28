Local Kansas City Chiefs fans prepare for AFC Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs are one victory away from their third Super Bowl appearance. Some local fans are taking precautionary steps so their team doesn’t lose.

“I’m really superstitious,” Joel Rhodes, Kansas City Chiefs fan said.

Most days you’ll find Rhodes, a history professor at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), in his office. This Sunday he’ll be at home, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, in hopes it leads to another Superbowl win.

However, he has some rules.

“I have routine, somethings work and somethings don’t. I can’t wear a Chief’s shirt on game day. I had to get away from those years ago,” Rhodes said.

He has more rules in his playbook this Sunday, that includes sitting on his couch with just him and his wife.

I can’t really be around a lot of friends because twice this year against the Titans and the Bengals we had people over and we lost both times so we can’t have anybody over this Sunday,” Rhodes said.

“Yea I’d say Superfan. I follow them pretty hard now, I really do,” Tom Neal, another Kansas City Chiefs fan said.

Neal lives down the road from Rhodes, like his neighbor, he’s also counting down to game day.

“You get excited, and you can get pretty vocal even though you are not there. You jump up and everyone in a while and holler and scream,” Neal said.

Although Neal is not as superstitious as Rhodes, he is rooting for a win.

“You want your team to win all the time right, but you know that not possible but as long as they are on a roll like this. I just want it to keep going because it gets me excited,” Neal said.

For Rhodes, that means no Chiefs gear or company until he sees a victory.

“Once I see them performing and I know that it’s going to be our day then I’ll settle in,” Rhodes said

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will play at 2 p.m. this Sunday.

