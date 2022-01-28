IDPH reports more than 120K new cases of COVID-19, over 800 deaths in the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 123,812 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 843 deaths since January 21.

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 2,897,174 cases, including 30,688 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since January 21, labs have reported 1,310,730 specimens for a total of 50,798,837.

As of Thursday night, 4,533 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with Covid-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 460 patients with Covid-19 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 21-27 is 9.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 21-27 is 12 percent.

A total of 20,423,100 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,787 doses.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75 percent have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, 66 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and more than 46 percent boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

