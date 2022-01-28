Heartland man achieves goals despite disability

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you put your mind to something, you will more than likely see results. One Heartland man won’t stop achieving his goals, no matter how difficult it may be.

“The first day, like I said, I felt I was gonna suffocate. I couldn’t breathe,” said Matthew Bullinger.

For Bullinger it’s not about speed, it’s all about commitment. At first, throwing a punch or catching a ball didn’t come easy.

”I was born with cerebral palsy,” he said.

But that disorder isn’t getting in his way.

“I’ve always had to adapt myself to this world. At some point, you just got, if you feel like you do something, I mean set your mind to it, no matter what your ability is,” he said.

So, how is he achieving his goals? It starts with boxing.

“We move through the boxing program; you know cardio and do a lot of heavy bad stuff,” he said.

Then to the weights, where Matthew is getting stronger with every rep.

“I intend to get through it anyway I can,” he said.

His biggest goal, to improve his hand-eye coordination.

″We went off to the back and got a tennis ball. And we were just throwing, throwing it and tossing it around. And he was struggling. I think we could only get five or six maybe. But he just kept coming in and kept on coming in and working and working,” said Kaya NewKirk, trainer At Be Chosen Academy.

Matthew said he gives thanks to his trainer, Kaya Newkirk, without him he wouldn’t be improving this fast.

”Seeing his determination and drive is empowering,” said Newkirk.

So after a year of drive and hard work, it’s paying off.

“From where I am today, 110 catches in a single session, I thought that would be a 2, 3, 4-year deal. Slowly going up and up 20, 30, 40, but I just showed us one day and went to work,” said Bullinger.

Week after week, Newkirk says Matthew is proof, despite having obstacles, if you want something, go after it.

”I know he still has goals; he still wants to level up, level up. And we have conversations about diet and all kinds of stuff and watching him grow. I always ask, ‘what’s in the fridge’ and he says, ‘man you know,’ so we are working on it, but he is becoming an amazing person,” said Newkirk.

If you ask Matthew, he said it’s up to you, if you want to get better.

“If you think you can do it, you can do it,” he said.

And Matthew, will continue the fight.

”The skies the limit with him, so we are just going to see where we go,” said Newkirk.

