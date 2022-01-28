Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to visit Heartland, participate in groundbreaking to rebuild home

By Marsha Heller
Updated: 36 minutes ago
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is making several stops in western Kentucky on Friday, January 28 to take part in several Heartland events.

The governor’s first stop is at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Campground in Dawson Springs. Gov. Beshear is handing over the keys to temporary travel trailers to families left homeless after the December 10 tornado.

The event starts at 10:15 a.m.

The trailers are part of the state’s medium-term housing plan to help provide shelter to families working to recover and rebuild.

Kentucky lawmakers in both the House and Senate passed a measure, House Bill 5, to make funding available for the trailers.

In all, Beshear said the state has acquired around 200 camper trailers as a “medium-term” solution to help families who’ve lost their homes.

The next stop Beshear will make is in Paducah, where he will announce funding for water and sewer projects in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties. The projects are part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

The governor will then travel to Mayfield for a 2 p.m. event where he will hand over the keys to 10 more campers.

After this event, Beshear will take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at a now-empty lot where a home will be rebuilt in Mayfield. Local leaders and elected officials will join the governor for the Homes and Hope for Kentucky event.

