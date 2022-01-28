Gov. Beshear awards over $3.8 million to Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties through Cleaner Water Program

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear awarded more than 3.8 million to four cities and three water utilities in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties to deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

The exact total was $3,846,245 and the program is expected to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

“Our Western Kentucky families have been devastated by recent storms, and we will continue to stand with them as we build a better Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “These Cleaner Water Program funds will ensure our families are provided with the basics, clean water and reliable wastewater treatment, so that they can more readily meet the challenges ahead.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Pennyrile Area Development District (Lyon County) and the Purchase Area Development District (Marshall and McCracken counties) submitted funding requests to the KIA for projects ranging from the extension of water lines to installing updated technology.

McCracken County Sample Project

In McCracken County, $1,201,272 will be invested to replace approximately 30,000 feet of aged, deteriorating water lines in the midtown area of Paducah, including all valves, hydrants, meters and service lines. This helps eliminate breaks and improve water quality and water pressure.

The project also will replace water mains that are critical to the daily operation of the Baptist Health medical complex.

“This grant program is essential in ensuring that the people of Kentucky can have safe, clean drinking water and safe wastewater treatment plants,” said Rep. Randy Bridges, who represents part of McCracken County. “The funding for the program comes from federal grant money through the ARPA program. I am proud to have supported the legislature’s decision to appropriate money for this much needed program. The Cleaner Water Program will help those all over the state and help build up Kentucky’s infrastructure.”

Marshall County Sample Project

In Marshall County, funds totaling $571,090 will help the City of Hardin to continue making improvements to wastewater treatment systems.

The project will focus on wet-weather surveys and the performance of main and lateral lines.

Test results will lead to project to remove excess levels of infiltration and inflow, which are overloading the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

“After the tragic events that unfolded here in Western Kentucky, these funds are more important than ever,” said Sen. Danny Carroll, whose district includes Marshall and McCracken counties. “This funding will help Marshall and McCracken counties improve its water and wastewater infrastructure. I’m pleased by our bipartisan efforts reflected in Senate Bill 36 from last year’s session, which made today’s announcement possible.”

Lyon County Sample Project

The Lyon County Water District will receive $100,507 to replace undersized water lines and extend existing lines to help improve water quality and pressure for residents.

New hydrants will also be installed.

“These funds to help Lyon County as we rebuild after the Dec. 11 tornadoes are truly significant,” said Sen. Jason Howell, whose district includes Lyon County. “While the tornadoes tore our homes, businesses, schools and public properties apart, it also drew your branches of government together to serve the residents we are sworn to serve.”

A full list of awarded projects for the Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency, Paducah Water Works, City of Benton, City of Hardin, City of Eddyville, City of Kuttawa and Lyon County Water District can be found here.

About the Cleaner Water Program

A total of $60 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced on June 1.

Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, collaborated with their local Area Development Districts (ADD) and Area Water Management Councils to submit projects for Cleaner Water Program funding. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

Cleaner Water program funding is allocated in three ways:

. $150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. A list of the allocations by county can be found here

$50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.

$49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.

More information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for broadband expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found here.

