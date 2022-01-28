Golconda man sentenced for attempted murder

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 38-year-old Golconda man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in Pope County on Friday, January 28.

Justin E. Turner was sentenced 15 years on an attempted first degree murder charge and 25 years for discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm.

He was also additionally sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for five years for burglary and five years for possession of a stolen vehicle (ATV).

According to Pope County State’s Attorney Jason Olson, Turner must serve a minimum of 34 years before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.