Future Farmer Friday: FFA student makes history at Oak Ridge High School

OAK RIDGE, Mo. - The Future Farmers of America Organization holds a lot of history, and one FFA member here in the heartland is about to make her own history in her chapter.

“My freshman year was actually the first year we had FFA,” Mylee Schilling said.

Mylee Schilling stepped into many leadership roles since first joining the organization. Now, she helps lead her chapter as vice president at Oak Ridge High School.

“I got into it, and I just loved it. So, I stuck with it every single year,” Schilling said.

Now, Schilling’s about to make history at her school.

“I’m actually applying for my state degree this year and I will be the first state degree from the Oak Ridge FFA chapter,” she said.

That’s awarded to the most involved students who meet certain qualifications.

For now, she’s putting her time and energy into bettering her chapter before she graduates.

“I just felt like I could contribute a lot to this chapter, and I could really help us get out there with the community and just help raise funds and help people know what FFA is and what we do,” she said.

Her main message she wants to spread is the importance of agriculture.

“We’re just trying to make sure agriculture is something that everyone is very educated on because everyone has to eat so everyone has some relation to agriculture,” she said.

Her hours spent working in the classroom and in the shop help prepare her for the future.

“I’m going to go to SEMO and study agribusiness and then hopefully get a job around here and become one of the leading agriculturalists,” she said.

She wants to leave her mark on her chapter by inspiring the younger students to take on leadership roles and hopefully apply for the state degree too.

Schilling expects to receive her state degree in April.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.