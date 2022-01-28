Free tax clinic in Butler Co. for seniors and disabled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A tax clinic will be held in Butler County next week for seniors and disabled individuals to get their taxes filed for free.

“We do this tax clinic to help provide free financial help,” said Jennifer Rosener, program director for Americore Senior.

She said they’ve been doing the tax clinic to help those in need for more than 20 years.

“And we provide free tax help to people 65 and older, people with disabilities, or the low income. We will take them as well.”

And with help from the AARP, folks can get their taxes prepared on the spot.

“There is such a need out there for people who are lower income or don’t have that type of income not to have to go to pay so much money to get their tax return done. It’s a way for them to keep money in their wallet.”

It’s a way to get various tax services completed.

“We do property tax credits, and that includes getting your rent back. And we also federal and state returns.”

The clinic is always looking for volunteers.

“We meet lots of people and we help a lot of people,” said volunteer Shirley Sawyer. “It does get expensive, very expensive. And a lot of them just don’t have the funds to do it. So, it feels good to be able to help them and to know they are getting it done.”

Sawyer says it also shows there are people among the community who care.

“We’re here for people. We like to do it for people. We like to help people, Sawyer said. “And we like them to come down and we like them to appreciate that we’re here for them.”

The free tax clinic starts Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Twin Towers in Poplar Bluff, Mo. by appointment only.

