Former Murray State guard Ja Morant named NBA All-Star Game starter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - Former Murray State guard and Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant has been selected as a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

After an overwhelming vote by NBA fans, Ja will make his first appearance in the All-Star Game as a Western Conference starter in the backcourt alongside All-Star guard Stephen Curry.

Morant tallied more than 2.7 million votes, the second most among guards, finishing with over 800,000 votes ahead of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

The NBA All Star Game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.

