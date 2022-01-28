Flurries ending but turning colder.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Snow flurries are coming to an end and cold weather is moving in. Temperatures this evening will be falling into the teens late. Wind chills will fall into the single digits overnight in many areas. Lows by morning will range from the upper single digits north to the middle teens south.

For our weekend we will see will start off cold but a warming trend will begin Sunday. Highs on Saturday will range from the middle 30s north to the lower 40s south. Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the lower 40s northeast to the lower 50s southwest.

