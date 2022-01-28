First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
Another shot of cold air....plus....warmer but wetter next week?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST
Another shot of cold, dry air is blowing into the area this morning behind an arctic front.  A few flurries are possible with this system,  but the primary story will be the return of cold and blustery conditions,  as afternoon temps will be limited to the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south…and there will be a significant wind chill factor with north winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.  Winds will settle down after sunset,  but tonight will be very cold again with lows of about 8 to 15 or so.

A cool but mainly clear weekend is in store as the upper levels begin to ridge out.  After a frigid morning,  Saturday afternoon highs will be in the 30s.  Sunday afternoon highs should be about 45 to 50.  Next week will start out dry and mild on Monday,  but a prolonged period of wet weather is looking likely for Tuesday thru Thursday.  Tuesday and Wednesday will bring periods of rain and relatively mild conditions,  but rain may change to accumulating snow before ending behind a strong cold front on Thursday.

