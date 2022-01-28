First Alert: Cold with chilly winds, again

(KFVS) - Northerly winds will once again play a role for temperatures today.

Wake-up temps are ranging in the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds will gradually decrease this afternoon, especially in southeast Missouri.

Where there is added cloud cover, a few flurries are possible throughout the day.

Afternoon highs will range from the upper 20s north to the low-to-mid 30s south.

Northerly winds, with gusts up to 25 mph, will make it feel like the low 20s.

Tonight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop back into the teens by Saturday morning.

Temps will range in the low 30s Saturday afternoon.

A warming trend arrives Sunday with highs back in the 50s starting off next week.

We’re keeping an eye on the next main system which will arrive on Tuesday and stick around through Thursday.

As the system moves into the Heartland it will start off as rain, but there is a chance it will transition into wintry weather. This will cause travel concerns near the end of the event.

Stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.