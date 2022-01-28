eSports facilities coming to Cape Girardeau, Paducah

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Riding the popularity of modern videogames, a group of local investors are planning to build eSport gaming facilities in Cape Girardeau and Paducah.

The announcement was made Thursday evening by representatives of Relentless Contenders.

The group is working with Contender eSports to develop the locations in Missouri and Kentucky.

Video gaming is becoming one of the most popular sporting events in the world.

The eSports club at Southeast Missouri State University is the second largest club at the school.

eSports are organized video game competitions that can be played by individuals or groups.

Some of the most popular game franchises are League of Legends, Overwatch and Street Fighter. Competitors often pay entry fees and the winners will get a cash prize.

The new facilities would provide gamers a place to play alone or with friends in a family friendly environment with super-fast internet connection.

Many of the games are played by amateurs, but there are several professional eSport teams around the country.

Relentless Contenders’ John Truitt says they are still trying to find the best location for the arena but hope to be up and running at the beginning of the next school year.

The company is looking for a spot that is family friendly and has around 2,500 to 3,000 feet of space. Most eGamers range from 15 to 40 years of age.

The design of the arena will be similar to the Contender eSports facility in Springfield, Mo.

eSports is often looked at as a training ground for the next generation of computer programmers and developers.

Colleges are offering scholarships to eSports gamers just as they do for athletes of other collegiate sports.

