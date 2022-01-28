Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 11-month-old baby out of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 11-month-old baby girl out of Springfield, Mo.

According to the police department, Emma Miller was last seen at the residence of 1500 S. Golden, Lot 87 in Springfield at 9:29 a.m.

Emma is described as a black female, 11 months old, with a height of 23 inches, weighing 24 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, with a large contusion above her left eye, wearing unknown clothing.

An investigation revealed that Joseph Miller and Montana Peebles are possible suspects, believed to be driving in a small black SUV with an unknown white male.

Joseph Miller is described as a black male, age 28, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 163 pounds, with brown eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

Montana Peebles is described as a white female, age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with pink or red dyed hair, blue eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

A court order has been issued for the child to be released to the custody of the Division of Youth Services due to abuse or neglect.

The police department says the suspects are known to be armed and on route to Connecticut.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1786.

