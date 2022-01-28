Cold Way To End The Week

Mostly to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures ranging in the 20s and low 30s. Added cloud cover could spit out a few flurries through the day today. Clouds will gradually decrease through the afternoon especially in southeast Missouri. High temps will range from the upper 20s north to the low/mid 30s south. Northerly winds can gust up to 25 mph which will make it feel like the low 20s during the afternoon.

Tonight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop back into the teens by Saturday morning. Temperatures will range in the low to mid 30s on Saturday afternoon. A warming trend continues back into the 50s for high temperatures starting off next week!

Our next main system to watch will arrive on Tuesday and stay through Thursday. Rain will initially fall as it moves in, but the potential for winter weather will cause concerns for travel near the end of this event. Stay tuned for details as we gather more information on what will unfold.

-Lisa

