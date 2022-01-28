Heartland Votes
City of Hayti receives $6.4M for wastewater improvements

The City of Hayti has been working on this project for more than four years.
The City of Hayti has been working on this project for more than four years.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Hayti received grant money for a wastewater improvement project.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development program awarded the city a $750,000 grant to accompany $5,667,000 awarded from the USDA Rural Development for wastewater improvements.

According to a release from the city, the project will rehabilitate the entire sewer system; repair and/or replace all gravity mains and lift stations; and retrofit the existing lagoon.

Mitzi Dell, city grant writer and project administrator, said the city has been working on this project for more than four years.

“This project has been a long time coming,” Mayor Lisa Green said in the release. “Hayti’s wastewater system has been in place for many, many decades. Much of our collection system is so old that the manholes are constructed of hand-laid brick which are fed by clay sewer mains. Unfortunately, time and use has worn out our equipment and we are nearing the end of the design cycle that will make major upgrades to both our collection and treatment systems. We want to thank our friends in USDA-Rural Development and Community Development Block Grant that have stepped up to the plate to provide us with the funding that we will need to make these changes.”

With all funding in place, the city plans to start construction in the spring.

