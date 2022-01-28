Heartland Votes
Carbondale police looking for suspect vehicle after home damaged by gunfire

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a home was damaged by gunfire.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 100 block of South Forest Street around 8:34 a.m. on Friday, January 28 for a report of shots fired.

Officers learned the suspects left the area going east on West Walnut Street in a dark silver or grey Kia.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a home was damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

