Carbondale police looking for suspect vehicle after home damaged by gunfire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a home was damaged by gunfire.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 100 block of South Forest Street around 8:34 a.m. on Friday, January 28 for a report of shots fired.

Officers learned the suspects left the area going east on West Walnut Street in a dark silver or grey Kia.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a home was damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

