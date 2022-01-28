Carbondale Middle School moves to ‘adaptive pause’ due to staff shortages

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland school will not be in the classroom next week.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent of the Carbondale Middle School announced the school will move to an “adaptive pause” all next week.

The superintendent said there are staffing shortages at the school, which makes it harder for the school to ensure mitigation efforts are in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Students were sent home on Friday, January 28 with a Chromebook along with any assignments their teachers would like them to do.

Athletic activities went on as planned on Friday. After that, the superintendent said the coaches will be reaching out to student athletes with more information on games, practices and events scheduled for the next week.

