Caldwell County to receive $83K in road funding

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Caldwell County is set to receive $83,300 in road funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The money is for rural country roads.

According to State Representative Lynn Bechler, the funds will be used for road projects on Rufus Road and Old Madisonville Road, in the Princeton area.

Bechler said the projects will improve access and help with promoting travel to local parks and recreational facilities.

Greenfield Christmas Tree Farm and Cube Park are located on Rufus Road.

The Soccer Complex is located on Old Madisonville Road.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.