Heartland Votes
Advertisement

225K free COVID-19 tests available in parts of Ill., including 2 Heartland counties

Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering.
Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering.(KY3)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 test kits are available through Project Access Covid Tests.

Counties include: Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago.

Residents living in specific zip codes can go to AccessCovidTests.org to sign up for a free home delivery.

The zip codes include:

  • Cook County - 60302, 60651, 60164, 60165, 60609, 60632, 60406, 60445, 60472, 60803, 60626, 60659, 60616, 60653, 60636, 60621, 60620, 60628, 60624, 60644, 60411, 60461, 60466, 60612, 60619, 60651
  • DuPage County - 60106, 60131
  • Henry – 61345, 61443
  • Jackson – 62864
  • Jefferson - 62864
  • Kankakee – 60901, 60915
  • Lake – 60064, 60085
  • Macon – 62521, 62522, 62526
  • Madison - 62002
  • Marion – 62801, 62882
  • St. Clair – 62040, 62059, 62060, 62090, 62201, 62206, 62207
  • Will – 60432, 60435, 60436
  • Winnebago – 61101, 61103, 61111, 61102, 61104

The tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering.

According to IDPH, in this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping are free to eligible residents.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St....
Missing St. Louis girl found safe
Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home...
Sikeston firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning home
One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.

Latest News

Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 644 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
If you need a COVID-19 test, Houseman said there are several other options, including the...
Heartland hospital: Do not go to ER for COVID-19 test
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 27.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1K new jobs, new investments in Ky.