225K free COVID-19 tests available in parts of Ill., including 2 Heartland counties

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 test kits are available through Project Access Covid Tests.

Counties include: Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago.

Residents living in specific zip codes can go to AccessCovidTests.org to sign up for a free home delivery.

The zip codes include:

Cook County - 60302, 60651, 60164, 60165, 60609, 60632, 60406, 60445, 60472, 60803, 60626, 60659, 60616, 60653, 60636, 60621, 60620, 60628, 60624, 60644, 60411, 60461, 60466, 60612, 60619, 60651

DuPage County - 60106, 60131

Henry – 61345, 61443

Jackson – 62864

Jefferson - 62864

Kankakee – 60901, 60915

Lake – 60064, 60085

Macon – 62521, 62522, 62526

Madison - 62002

Marion – 62801, 62882

St. Clair – 62040, 62059, 62060, 62090, 62201, 62206, 62207

Will – 60432, 60435, 60436

Winnebago – 61101, 61103, 61111, 61102, 61104

The tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering.

According to IDPH, in this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping are free to eligible residents.

