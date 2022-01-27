Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from employer

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.

Chasity R. Brown, 34, was arrested on a warrant charging her with theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000, but less than $10,000).

According to Paducah police, Brown was the manager of a fast food restaurant on Clark’s River Road.

The area manager for the restaurant chain and the owner reported to police on December 28 that they suspected she was taking money she was supposed to deposit from the restaurant’s cash registers.

Brown is accused of taking more than $8,700 between October and December 2021.

An arrest warrant was served on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Brown was released on bond.

