Sikeston firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning home

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home early Thursday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home early Thursday morning, January 27.

Crews were called at 12:54 a.m. to a house on fire on the 400 block of East Gladys Street.

They were told someone was still inside.

According to DPS Captain Derick Wheetley, when crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames was coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters rushed into the burning home and found a woman in the bathroom.

They gave her oxygen, then quickly got her out of the house and into the care of EMS crews.

An ambulance then transported the woman to a hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

No other injures were reported, but Wheetley said crews did have some difficulty fighting the fire because of the layout of the home.

The home is not a complete loss, but it has heavy smoke and fire damage.

Wheetley said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Crews from Morehouse Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District helped battle the fire.

