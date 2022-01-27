Heartland Votes
Recent M4.0 earthquake in southeast Mo. raises interest in Earthquake Awareness Month

A recent magnitude 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri is raising interest in Earthquake Awareness Month.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - A recent magnitude 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri is raising interest in Earthquake Awareness Month.

Missouri observes Earthquake Awareness Month each February.

According to the State Emergency Management Agency, just before 9 p.m. on November 17, the earthquake rattled furniture and shook wall hangings in thousands of homes.

They said it was the largest in Missouri since 1991. The area averages more than 200 earthquakes each year, though most are too small to feel.

“The November earthquake was felt as far north as St. Louis and as far south as Memphis, Tennessee,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “While we’re grateful there was no significant damage and no one was seriously injured during that event, the shaking was another important reminder that if a major earthquake were to occur, Missouri would be directly impacted. That’s why it’s important that we are all prepared.”

As part of Earthquake Awareness Month, the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium has a two-part Facebook Live series scheduled at 10 a.m. on February 3 and February 10.

When shaking starts, experts say the best way to stay safe is to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” to protect yourself from falling debris.

It’s also important to prepare before the shaking, by taking some simple earthquake safety steps:

  • Bolt bookcases to wall studs, install strong latches on cupboards and strap your home’s water heater to wall studs—if it tips over it could start a fire or gas leak, and you could lose a valuable source of water.
  • Secure overhead lighting fixtures and move heavy objects from high shelves to lower ones. Many injuries in an earthquake are caused by this falling debris.
  • Put together an emergency kit, including a flashlight, first aid kit, radio, drinking water and blankets. A major earthquake could leave families without utilities for weeks.
  • Develop a family communication plan. Identify a relative living at least 100 miles away; everyone can call to “check in” to tell family you’re safe.
  • Know how to turn off your gas and water.
  • Find out if your house is covered for earthquake damage. Most homeowner insurance does not include earthquake coverage; it must be purchased separately.

