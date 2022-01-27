Police: Missing Mo. girl possibly with woman claiming to be DFS worker

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis girl early Thursday morning, January 27.

MSHP said 12-year-old Jariah Hickman left her home at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with an unknown Black woman who claimed she worked for the Department of Family Services (DFS).

The DFS told police they did not take custody of Hickman.

Hickman was last seen traveling in a black Chevrolet Impala with an unknown license plate and in an unknown direction from the 5000 block of Hamilton Avenue in St. Louis.

Hickman is 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants with white stripes.

The unknown woman was wearing a black pea coat and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees Hickman, the suspect, car or has information related to the investigation is urged to call police or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

