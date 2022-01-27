Police: Domestic dispute ends with massive fire, arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials say a domestic dispute Wednesday night got a little too heated.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, Jonesboro fire and police responded to a field fire near the Caraway Commons apartment complex in the 3300-block of South Caraway Road.

Sally Smith, the Jonesboro Police Department’s public information specialist, said an officer spotted the “out of control” fire near Building G and called dispatch.

FIRE: firefighters responding to a fire at Craighead Commons pic.twitter.com/nRTkmTIPoi — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) January 27, 2022

While crews knocked down the flames, neighbors said officers told them to evacuate for their safety.

Once the fire was out, Battalion Chief Brett Winstead said the fire appeared to have started from a pile of clothes set on fire after a domestic dispute.

Police arrested 30-year-old Salvador Cerillos on suspicion of arson, assault on a family/household member, terroristic threatening, and criminal mischief. Smith said he will appear before a judge on Friday, Jan. 28, for a probable cause hearing.

Investigators say a massive grass fire Wednesday night started when someone set a pile of clothes on fire during a domestic dispute. (Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.