Multi-vehicle crash in Livingston Co. blocks I-24

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Livingston County 911 Dispatch reported a multi-vehicle crash is currently blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 30 mile marker in Livingston County.

This is along I-24 eastbound between the Tennessee River Bridge and the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange.

Emergency response personnel report several vehicles scattered along an area about the size of a football field.

The estimated duration is 3 hours.

Eastbound traffic on I-24 should detour via the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to follow U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 at the Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange.

