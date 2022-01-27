Heartland Votes
Multi-vehicle crash in Livingston Co. blocks I-24

The estimated duration before I-24 is cleared is 3 hours.
The estimated duration before I-24 is cleared is 3 hours.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Livingston County 911 Dispatch reported a multi-vehicle crash is currently blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 30 mile marker in Livingston County.

This is along I-24 eastbound between the Tennessee River Bridge and the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange.

Emergency response personnel report several vehicles scattered along an area about the size of a football field.

The estimated duration is 3 hours.

Eastbound traffic on I-24 should detour via the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to follow U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 at the Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange.

