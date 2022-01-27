Heartland Votes
Man accused of using his grandmother’s ID to open credit card, charge thousands of dollars

Andrew James Crosby, 23, was arrested on a warrant charging him with theft of identity of...
Andrew James Crosby, 23, was arrested on a warrant charging him with theft of identity of another without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card (more than $10,000).(WRDW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of using his grandmother’s identity to get a credit card and charging thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Andrew James Crosby, 23, was arrested on a warrant charging him with theft of identity of another without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card (more than $10,000).

Crosby was arrested on Thursday morning, January 27 and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

He’s accused of using his grandmother’s Social Security number and date of birth to get a credit card last summer.

Police learned he used the credit card to buy two firearms, ammunition, jewelry, car parts, food, gasoline and other items totaling more than $12,300.

