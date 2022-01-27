Sen. McConnell stops in Mayfield to discuss tornado recovery efforts

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell traveled throughout western Kentucky on Thursday, January 27 to discuss tornado recovery efforts.

The senator ended his trip in Mayfield.

On Tuesday, Sen. McConnell visited the Kentucky Emergency Management Operations Center for a tour and briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency and KYEM.

He was in Campbellsville, Hopkinsville and Bowling Green the following day to discuss tornado recovery efforts with local officials.

