Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sen. McConnell stops in Mayfield to discuss tornado recovery efforts

Sen. Mitch McConnell stopped in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Sen. Mitch McConnell stopped in Mayfield, Ky. on Thursday, Jan. 27.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell traveled throughout western Kentucky on Thursday, January 27 to discuss tornado recovery efforts.

The senator ended his trip in Mayfield.

On Tuesday, Sen. McConnell visited the Kentucky Emergency Management Operations Center for a tour and briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency and KYEM.

He was in Campbellsville, Hopkinsville and Bowling Green the following day to discuss tornado recovery efforts with local officials.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.
Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The injured officers were taken to the hospital.
Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting
Xavier Lewis was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant from Jackson County, Ill. on...
Colo. man arrested on outstanding warrant in connection with 2016 shooting of Carbondale police officer
Workers at Rural King in Cape Girardeau stocking the shelves.
Heartland stores having hard time hiring

Latest News

A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from employer
If you need a COVID-19 test, Houseman said there are several other options, including the...
Heartland hospital: Do not go to ER for COVID-19 test
Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has acquired around 200 camper trailers as a “medium term”...
Gov. Beshear: State focusing on finding shelter for tornado victims in western Ky.
Andrew James Crosby, 23, was arrested on a warrant charging him with theft of identity of...
Man accused of using his grandmother’s ID to open credit card, charge thousands of dollars