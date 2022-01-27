Heartland Votes
Ky. lawmakers advance bill to make porch piracy a felony

Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that is designed to make porch piracy a felony.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that is designed to make porch piracy a felony.

The sponsor of Senate Bill 23, Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, says a loophole in the current law makes theft of mail a felony but does not detail punishment for people stealing packages left by Amazon, FedEx or other carriers on porches.

The bill easily cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee 10 to 0 Thursday morning.

Yates says porch pirates, even organized crime with groups of people targeting packages left on porches, have become a big problem in Louisville.

It’s a problem in other places also. In December, we told you about a local family whose packages containing Christmas presents were taken from their porch.

Many of these crimes are captured on doorbell cameras or surveillance video but the problem is the crime is only a misdemeanor.

“This would add in what other states have done, in line 16, instead of limiting it to United States Postal Service, it would be common carrier or delivery service,” Sen. Yates said.

The bill sets out to include packages left by carriers because many of those were not in existence when current laws were written decades ago. If the bill passes and becomes law it would set out minimum sentences of one to five years if there is a conviction.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

