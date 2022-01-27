Ky. AG Cameron announces expansion of emergency contractor registration program, new office locations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the expansion of the emergency contractor registration program to assist with registering contractors following the tornadoes and storms in parts of western and central Kentucky.

Attorney General Cameron also announced that a new registration program office is now open in partnership with Muhlenberg County and the City of Bremen.

A second registration office in Hopkins County is also open in Dawson Springs.

The office is located at 200 W. Arcadia Avenue in Dawson Springs and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Following the dangerous storms and tornadoes, Attorney General Cameron’s Office of Consumer Protection worked with officials in Graves County, Caldwell County, and Hopkins County along with the Cities of Mayfield, Princeton, and Dawson Springs to launch contractor registration programs.

The program is now expanding to Muhlenberg County and the City of Bremen and requires contractors to register prior to doing business.

Registered contractors will be issued placards, which must be displayed on their job sites and in the contractor’s vehicle.

“Expanding the contractor registration programs advances our partnership with cities and counties to deter bad actors from harming those impacted by the recent natural disasters,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The contractor registration program in Bremen and the new office in Dawson Springs will make it easier for legitimate contractors to register and assist Kentuckians as they begin to rebuild.”

The Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection is on site in Bremen, and the registration office is located at the Bremen Community Center, 47 College Street.

It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Questions can be directed to the office by calling 502-871-2424.

