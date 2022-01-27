Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky middle school student charged after allegedly selling nude pictures of juveniles

LaRue County High School
LaRue County High School
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaRue County middle school student has been charged after police said they sold nude selfies of other children within the community.

According to a post from Hodgenville Police, officers started their investigation on Monday interviewing multiple students at LaRue County Middle School and LaRue County High School.

Police said the suspect was identified as a middle school student and multiple charges will be filed including distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

“HPD will not tolerate this type of behavior and will charge anyone found to be selling children’s nude photos regardless of age,” Hodgenville Police said in a post. “Please talk to your children about the dangers sending nudes across the internet and about the fact of taking them at all.”

Officials said they are working with the school system to create a presentation for students and parents, educating them on the seriousness of sending and owning illegal pictures.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.
Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The injured officers were taken to the hospital.
Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting
In less than 24 hours, Dyersburg Police officers responded to a string of gun violence on...
2 dead, 2 injured in 3 reported shootings
Xavier Lewis was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant from Jackson County, Ill. on...
Colo. man arrested on outstanding warrant in connection with 2016 shooting of Carbondale police officer

Latest News

Illinois State Representative Dave Severin filed a bill in the House to bring back the death...
Ill. State Rep. files bill to reinstate death penalty for killing a police officer
One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
The estimated duration before I-24 is cleared is 3 hours.
Multi-vehicle crash in Livingston Co. blocks I-24
As more people leave their jobs, local retailers tell us they are still dealing with staffing...
Retailers struggle to hire staff
Perrien also said sometimes the cold weather brings upon the sniffles which makes it harder to...
Firefighters battle cold temperatures on calls