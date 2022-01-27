Heartland Votes
Heartland News Now at 4, Heartland News at 5 and 6 to air on KFVS TOO Friday

Heartland News Now at 4 and Heartland News at 5 and 6 will air on KFVS TOO on Friday, January 28.
Heartland News Now at 4 and Heartland News at 5 and 6 will air on KFVS TOO on Friday, January 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heartland News Now at 4 and Heartland News at 5 and 6 will air on KFVS TOO on Friday, January 28.

This is due to the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open, which airs on KFVS-12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Again, you can catch Heartland News Now at 4, Heartland News at 5 and Heartland News at 6 on 12.2 at their normal times.

