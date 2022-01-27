Heartland hospital: Do not go to ER for COVID-19 test

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland hospital is pleading with people to not go to the Emergency Room to get tested for COVID-19.

The chief medical officer at Baptist Health in Paducah said people showing up to the ER to get tested will have an “extremely long” wait, and will delay care for other patients.

Dr. Brad Houseman said the hospital is seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 patients amid the omicron surge, and said anyone having severe symptoms should still go to the ER.

However, if you’re just needing a test, Houseman said there are several other options, including the hospital’s urgent care facility.

