Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland hospital: Do not go to ER for COVID-19 test

If you need a COVID-19 test, Houseman said there are several other options, including the...
If you need a COVID-19 test, Houseman said there are several other options, including the hospital’s urgent care facility.(KPTV file image.)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland hospital is pleading with people to not go to the Emergency Room to get tested for COVID-19.

The chief medical officer at Baptist Health in Paducah said people showing up to the ER to get tested will have an “extremely long” wait, and will delay care for other patients.

Dr. Brad Houseman said the hospital is seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 patients amid the omicron surge, and said anyone having severe symptoms should still go to the ER.

However, if you’re just needing a test, Houseman said there are several other options, including the hospital’s urgent care facility.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.
Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The injured officers were taken to the hospital.
Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting
Xavier Lewis was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant from Jackson County, Ill. on...
Colo. man arrested on outstanding warrant in connection with 2016 shooting of Carbondale police officer
Workers at Rural King in Cape Girardeau stocking the shelves.
Heartland stores having hard time hiring

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 27.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1K new jobs, new investments in Ky.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Perry County Health Department says current COVID-19 cases are the highest they’ve seen in...
Health Department: COVID-19 case numbers in Perry Co., Ill. highest they’ve seen
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it