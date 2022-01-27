Graves Co. organizations, churches house tornado victims in tiny homes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The deadly tornado that ripped through Mayfield in December left people without basic needs like food and shelter.

Now, some of those tornado victims are about to have a new place to call home.

“Right now, a lot of people are in what would seem like a hopeless situation and we’re thinking this may just give them that little bit of hope to keep them going,” Joel Crider said.

Joel Crider helps lead Seven Oaks Church of Christ and works as Treasurer for Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort.

He said 30 tiny homes are in the works thanks to help from the community and people across the country.

“We’re working with the money that’s been donated to Northside Church of Christ, Seven Oaks Church of Christ, and the Bread of Life,” Crider said.

Even though the homes are tiny, Crider said it will be a big help for displaced tornado victims in western Kentucky.

“Really those people who are being inconvenienced by being located outside of our county. Especially the ones that have children that are in school, we feel for them because we feel like they’re being put at a disadvantage,” he said.

Natalie Crawford sees the need firsthand when working with the families in the Mayfield independent school district.

“We have families that are currently staying in state parks, staying in hotel rooms, we have families that are living with friends or other family members that they know of,” Crawford said.

“We have over 50 families that we are currently bussing in from out of our district.”

Crawford said her goal is to get those families back to Mayfield.

“Where they’re local, where they can visit with their friends, where they can see their other family members whose homes may not have been destroyed and just have a roof over their head where they’re safe and they feel comfortable,” she said.

Crider said the temporary, portable homes can give people more time to figure out their permanent living situation.

“It’s going to be stocked, we’re going to have groceries in the cabinets and clothes in the drawers and toys for the kids and everything that we can do to make this transition better,” he said.

To apply for the housing you can contact the Seven Oaks Church of Christ at 270-247-5201.

