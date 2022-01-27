Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 644 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Thursday, January 27.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New cases - 644
- Total cases - 9,689
- Additional deaths - 4
- Total deaths - 154
For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
