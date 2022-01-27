Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 644 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths

(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Thursday, January 27.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 644
  • Total cases - 9,689
  • Additional deaths - 4
  • Total deaths - 154

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

