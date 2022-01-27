Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 644 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Thursday, January 27.

A summary of the cases includes:

New cases - 644

Total cases - 9,689

Additional deaths - 4

Total deaths - 154

For more information, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

