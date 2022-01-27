Gov. Beshear: State focusing on finding shelter for tornado victims in western Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - As tornado recovery efforts in western Kentucky continue, Governor Andy Beshear says the state is focusing on finding shelter for victims who lost their home.

Beshear said the state has acquired around 200 camper trailers as a “medium term” solution to help families who’ve lost their homes.

“These 200 travel trailers will provide some much needed medium-term housing for our people,” said Governor Beshear. “We will be placing individuals in these temporary trailers who are not eligible for FEMA Direct Housing or sheltering from another agency or provider and priority will be given to families with school-age children. We’re also focusing on survivors currently staying at one of our Kentucky State Parks or a hotel outside of their home community. The travel trailers will provide more elbow room than hotels, more privacy and a safe space for the time being.”

He also said they have a high resale value.

“They are all new,” he said. “They’re either 2022 or 2021 models. They range from about 27-feet to 36-feet long. They are clean. They are moderns and they will make sure we don’t have abandoned trailer parks or medium term housing when this is done.”

Many victims have been staying in hotels or lodgings at state parks.

The governor said 20 travel trailers will be set up and move-in ready by Friday. Ten will be at the Mayfield Mobile Home Community and 10 at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground.

To be eligible for the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, families must first register with FEMA before the disaster assistance deadline of Feb. 11.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

