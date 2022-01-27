Heartland Votes
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 27.
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 27.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 27.

He’s expected to cover a variety of topics, including the state’s response to COVID-19, economic development and infrastructure improvements.

Kentucky cases

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), there were 12,827 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths reported on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 2,493 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. Of these patients, 474 are in the ICU and 271 are on ventilators.

KDPH reports there are only 187 ICU beds available throughout Kentucky.

The positivity rate is currently 32.44 percent.

There have been a total of 1,112,651 COVID-19 cases and 12,817 deaths reported in Kentucky.

So far, 12,513,755 tests have been conducted.

