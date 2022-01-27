Heartland Votes
Advertisement

GOP state senators continue call for ethics reform

Illinois Legislature has gone three weeks without top watchdog
The door to the Legislative Inspector General's office. The position has been vacant since...
The door to the Legislative Inspector General's office. The position has been vacant since January 6, 2022.(WGEM)
By Lizzie Seils
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - When a lawmaker breaks a law or violates an ethical rule, the Legislative Inspector General steps in to investigate.

But what happens when that position is vacant?

So far, complaints have been laying in wait as the Illinois Ethics Commission tries to come to an agreement on who to be the General Assembly’s next watchdog.

“[We’ve gone] 21 days with no official watchdog over behavior of legislators in the general assembly,” Sen. Don DeWitte (R - St. Charles) said. “We know that there currently there is at least one open complaint sitting at the vacant Legislative Inspector General’s office.”

A complaint was made to the LIG Dec. 23, but Pope decided not to open an investigation as she would soon leave the position.

Former LIG Carol Pope left the position on Jan. 6. Since her exit date, a 45-day countdown started for the EC to find a replacement. If they don’t find a new LIG in the next 24 days, they must find a temporary replacement. After that, their deadline extends to six months. If a replacement isn’t found by then, the Illinois Auditor General gets to choose the next LIG.

The bipartisan joint commission, chaired by Quincy Senator Jil Tracy (R), has looked over potential candidates for the commission suggested by an independent search committee. However, it appears they are currently at an impasse.

“Within the legislative ethics commission there are democrat members on there that are frustrated that we have a vacancy,” Tracy said. “It is something we work on every day in trying to figure out a way to get someone in position.”

Tracy accused the Democratic lawmakers on the commission of playing “political games,” after the impasse began. She argued they are trying to make their own pick for LIG after the “highly recommended” independent commission pick was not acted on.

In response, Democratic committee member Sen. Cristina Castro (Elgin) said “I join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in hoping that we can reach an agreement on a replacement for the Legislative Inspector General soon without the continued politicization of the process.”

In addition, Republican lawmakers filed legislation to increase the power of the LIG. The proposal would allow the LIG the ability to subpoena lawmakers, as well as make Ethics Commission meetings open to the public.

They also introduced measures to strengthen ethics legislation passed during the last session. Under current law, legislators must wait a period of six months after leaving office to take on employment with a lobbying organization or firm. The newest proposal would require a 12-month waiting period, as well as prohibit “spouse or any immediate family member living with that member” from working as a lobbyist.

In regards to the legislation, Castro expressed she was “looking forward to reviewing it.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St....
Missing St. Louis girl found safe
One person was killed Wednesday in an agent involved shooting on Falls Street in Jonesboro...
FBI: Man fired multiple shots at agents before being shot, killed during arrest
Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home...
Sikeston firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning home
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.

Latest News

War between Ukraine and Russia could raise the price of fuel in the U.S.
Ukraine, Russia impact on U.S. fuel prices
Ja Morant will make his first NBA All-Star Game start on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Former Murray State guard Ja Morant named NBA All-Star Game starter
John Truitt (left) with CEO and Founder of Contender eSports, Brett Payne.
Esports facilities coming to Cape Girardeau, Paducah
Illinois lawmakers discuss microstamp gun proposal
Illinois lawmakers discuss microstamp gun proposal
Rep. Denyse Stoneback (D-Skokie) wants Illinois to provide $500,000 to create a grant program...
Skokie lawmaker hopes to pass microstamping gun bill for law enforcement