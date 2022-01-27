Heartland Votes
First Alert Thursday Forecast

Morning flurries...plus.....warming trend on the horizon?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A weak weather system moving through the region early today is bringing a lot of radar returns,  but as expected most of it is evaporating before it reaches the ground.  Having said that, there is a chance that some areas might eventually get some very light snow or flurries,  enough to produce a light dusting. Otherwise, today will be mainly cloudy and a bit less cold, with afternoon temps approaching 40 thanks to light southwest breezes.  Unfortunately,  another surge of arctic air blows in from the north later tonight,  and Friday will be very cold once again with highs near or even below freezing.

A warmer pattern is still expected to develop as we go through the weekend and into next week.  Saturday morning will still be very cold, but by Sunday afternoon we should have sunshine and highs of about 45 to 50.  Then the start of next week will feature a southwest flow pattern, keeping temps just a bit above normal.  Showers begin to develop on Tuesday or Tuesday night, with the best chance of rain on Wednesday.  A shot of cold air arrives on Thursday, so the rain may change back over to snow before ending.

Latest News

A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
Cloudy Thursday With Flurries
