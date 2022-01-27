First Alert: Flurries, sprinkles possible

(KFVS) - It’s another cold start to the day in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the teens and 20s.

Skies will remain cloudy today with flurries and a few sprinkles possible at times.

A few locations could see a light snow shower, which could cause a minor dusting. No main travel impacts are expected.

Most of the snow showing up on radar will likely evaporate before it reaches the ground.

A few sprinkles will be possible as temperatures warm above freezing this afternoon.

Highs today will reach the upper 30s north to the low 40s south.

Another cold front will move through tonight, which will allow another round of cold air to sit over the Heartland by Friday.

Afternoon highs on Friday will be subfreezing with partly cloudy skies.

A large warm-up arrives Sunday heading into early next week. Highs will likely reach the 50s!

There is a downside to the warm-up. This could set up a stronger system to impact the Heartland during the middle of next week.

