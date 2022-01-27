Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Flurries, sprinkles possible

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s another cold start to the day in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the teens and 20s.

Skies will remain cloudy today with flurries and a few sprinkles possible at times.

A few locations could see a light snow shower, which could cause a minor dusting. No main travel impacts are expected.

Most of the snow showing up on radar will likely evaporate before it reaches the ground.

A few sprinkles will be possible as temperatures warm above freezing this afternoon.

Highs today will reach the upper 30s north to the low 40s south.

Another cold front will move through tonight, which will allow another round of cold air to sit over the Heartland by Friday.

Afternoon highs on Friday will be subfreezing with partly cloudy skies.

A large warm-up arrives Sunday heading into early next week. Highs will likely reach the 50s!

There is a downside to the warm-up. This could set up a stronger system to impact the Heartland during the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.
Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The injured officers were taken to the hospital.
Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting
In less than 24 hours, Dyersburg Police officers responded to a string of gun violence on...
2 dead, 2 injured in 3 reported shootings
Xavier Lewis was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant from Jackson County, Ill. on...
Colo. man arrested on outstanding warrant in connection with 2016 shooting of Carbondale police officer

Latest News

A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
Cloudy Thursday With Flurries
Temperatures will remain very cold across the Heartland.
First Alert: Scattered snow flurries possible overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few flurries possible tomorrow.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Enjoy the sunshine today, clouds and precipitation chances return Thursday