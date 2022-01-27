Firefighters battle cold temperatures on calls

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When it comes to fire calls, firefighters have to brave all what mother nature has in store for them.

This includes the cold weather as it can limit some aspects of their job.

This weather can affect the equipment they use to their own body dealing with the frigid temps.

We spoke with Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien about how these temperatures play a part in doing their job.

“When we’re fighting fires and the temperatures are that cold, our valves will freeze up, our hose couplings will freeze up, just trying to work in frozen gear is a little more restrictive,” Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said.

Perrien also said sometimes the cold weather brings upon the sniffles which makes it harder to figure out if it’s a COVID related illness.

