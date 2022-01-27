Heartland Votes
Crews battle abandoned house fire in bitter cold

Sikeston DPS firefighters battled a blaze at an abandoned house on the 500 block of Kendall...
Sikeston DPS firefighters battled a blaze at an abandoned house on the 500 block of Kendall Street late Tuesday night, January 25.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a late night house fire in Sikeston on Tuesday, January 25.

Sikeston Department of Safety (DPS) firefighters were called to the fire at 10:10 p.m.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to DPS Captain Derick Wheetley, crews went into defensive mode to make sure flames did not spread to any nearby homes.

No one was hurt, but firefighters did have to be cautious battling the fire in the bitter cold. It was reportedly 5 degrees with a wind chill value.

Wheetley said the cause of the fire is undetermined and the home was condemned and abandoned.

