Crews battle abandoned house fire in bitter cold

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a late night house fire in Sikeston on Tuesday, January 25.

Sikeston Department of Safety (DPS) firefighters were called to the fire at 10:10 p.m.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to DPS Captain Derick Wheetley, crews went into defensive mode to make sure flames did not spread to any nearby homes.

No one was hurt, but firefighters did have to be cautious battling the fire in the bitter cold. It was reportedly 5 degrees with a wind chill value.

Wheetley said the cause of the fire is undetermined and the home was condemned and abandoned.

