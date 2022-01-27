Cloudy Thursday With Flurries

Cloudy skies to start off Thursday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Skies will remain cloudy through the day with flurries possible at times. Most of the snow radar will snow will likely evaporate prior to reaching the ground. A few areas could see a light snow shower that can cause a minor dusting, but not main travel impacts expected. A few sprinkles can occur during the afternoon as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs today will reach the upper 30s north to the low 40s south.

A cold front will move through tonight allowing another round of cold air to sit over the Heartland by Friday. Subfreezing high temps will be likely under partly cloudy skies.

We will we a large warm up heading from Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will likely reach the 50s! However, this will set us up for a stronger system to impact the Heartland during the middle of next week.

-Lisa

