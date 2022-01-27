Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cloudy Thursday With Flurries

Big Warm Up Coming Soon...
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Bruce Griffith)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies to start off Thursday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Skies will remain cloudy through the day with flurries possible at times. Most of the snow radar will snow will likely evaporate prior to reaching the ground. A few areas could see a light snow shower that can cause a minor dusting, but not main travel impacts expected. A few sprinkles can occur during the afternoon as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs today will reach the upper 30s north to the low 40s south.

A cold front will move through tonight allowing another round of cold air to sit over the Heartland by Friday. Subfreezing high temps will be likely under partly cloudy skies.

We will we a large warm up heading from Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will likely reach the 50s! However, this will set us up for a stronger system to impact the Heartland during the middle of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.
Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The injured officers were taken to the hospital.
Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting
In less than 24 hours, Dyersburg Police officers responded to a string of gun violence on...
2 dead, 2 injured in 3 reported shootings
Xavier Lewis was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant from Jackson County, Ill. on...
Colo. man arrested on outstanding warrant in connection with 2016 shooting of Carbondale police officer

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 1/26
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 1/26
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 1/26
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 1/26
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 1/26/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 1/26/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few flurries possible tomorrow.