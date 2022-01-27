Carbondale man accused of hitting victim multiple times with weapon

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of hitting someone multiple times with a weapon.

Tyler W. Edwards, 22, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, as well as an arrest warrant from Williamson County for criminal trespass to residence while persons were present.

Police say additional charges may be pending.

According to police, they responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street around 5:22 p.m. on January 26 for a report of an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Officers learned the victim and suspect were socializing in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street when the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a firearm.

They said the suspect used the weapon to hit the victim multiple times.

The victim fled and called police.

Police say the victim was taken to the emergency room with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-549-2121.

