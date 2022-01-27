Heartland Votes
Bud Light introduces carb-free beer

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.(Source: Twitter/@budlight/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - After 10 years of trying, Bud Light has finally found a way to remove carbs from beer.

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.

A 12-ounce serving is 80 calories, with 4% alcohol by volume.

The drink’s crisp taste comes from elderberry and chamomile, with a fruity aroma.

Anheuser-Busch wouldn’t explain how it made a beer without carbs, just that it’s a very technical process and water is an important raw material.

