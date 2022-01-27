Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland shelters see increase in those needing help due to cold weather

By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The cold weather can be deadly for people who do not have a warm place to stay.

So, does another night below freezing mean more people are seeking shelter?

”We are always full and there’s always a waiting list,” said Joel Evans, president for Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation in Sikeston.

He said they have 13 families and other individuals waiting for availability in these six units.

“Because our capacity is so low, we do see a lot of folks that come in that we are not able to shelter here. We do have some other emergency resources that we can use, and we do provide hygiene items and food for those that do come that we can’t house,” said Evans.

Just a few blocks away, you can find an open cot at the warming center run by Spread Hope Now.

“When the temperatures get this cold there’s usually a bump for sure then, but it’s not been as bad as we thought it would be this year with these cold temperatures, board member,” Darren Johnson said.

He said they open the warming center when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below.

“They come in hungry, cold, ready to eat and we get them a good meal and then we get the cots out and they spend the night and then we get up the next morning have a good breakfast and then they leave for the day,” said Johnson.

Back at DAEOC, Evans said it’s important for people to having a safe place to stay, especially at night.

“Homeless is always a tough situation but when the weather where it’s impossible to stay outdoors it really creates a danger for those that are homeless and not able to find a place that’s designed for safe to inhabit,” Evans said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.
Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The injured officers were taken to the hospital.
Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting
Workers at Rural King in Cape Girardeau stocking the shelves.
Heartland stores having hard time hiring
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St....
Missing St. Louis girl found safe

Latest News

Graves County, Ky. organizations and churches house tornado victims in tiny homes.
Graves Co. organizations, churches house tornado victims in tiny homes
You may pay more at the gas pump in the near future.
Experts: Gas prices may rise due to Ukraine, Russia tensions
Heartland homeless shelters could be seeing an increase due to the cold weather.
Homeless shelter increase due to cold
War between Ukraine and Russia is likely to drive up the price of fuel in the U.S.
Ukraine and local gas prices
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19