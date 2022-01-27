Another cool down for the end of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area tonight and out ahead of this front we have seen a few flurries across the Heartland. Temperatures are above freezing so travel issues are not anticipated. Temperatures will begin to drop later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower 20s north to upper 20s south.

Friday will be partly cloudy breezy and cold. During the afternoon hours our western counties will become mostly sunny. Our eastern counties could receive a few more snow flurries tomorrow afternoon. It will be colder with highs reaching the upper 20s north to middle 30s south.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.