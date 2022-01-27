2 teens facing charges after multiple people, including child shot with airsoft guns at restaurant

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two teens are facing charges after multiple people, including a child, were hit with projectiles from airsoft guns at a western Tennessee restaurant.

The two 16 year olds from Dyersburg were charged with felony aggravated assault. One of them faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Both were arrested at school on Wednesday afternoon, January 26 and taken to detention pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action.

According to Dyersburg police, they responded to El Patio restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 25 around 8 p.m. for a report of people entering the restaurant and shooting customers with airsoft or SplatRBall guns.

Multiple people were hit, including an 8-year-old child that was hit in the face with a projectile from the gun.

**Update** Two 16-year-old Dyersburg teens have been charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with the incident inside El Patio Restaurant. Multiple victims were hit including an 8-year-old child that was struck in the face by a projectile from the gun. Dyersburg police took both teens into custody at school this afternoon. One of the teens has an additional charge of resisting arrest. Both were transported to detention pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action. ### January 26, 2022 Dyersburg police responded to El Patio restaurant Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m., in reference to individuals entering the restaurant shooting customers with airsoft or SplatRBall guns. Multiple people were hit by the projectiles. DPD has learned that over the last few weeks, many teens have been having battles with each other, which has escalated to others being shot in the community. Tuesday night’s incident is being investigated as a criminal offense upon consulting with the District Attorney General’s Office. DPD is requesting anyone who was present during this incident, or may know the identity of the subjects involved to call 311, or 285-1212. ### Posted by Dyersburg Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Police say they learned that in the last few weeks, many teens have been battling with each other, which has escalated to others being shot in the community.

Tuesday night’s incident is being investigated as a criminal offense after police consulted with the District Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who knows the identity of the people involved, is asked to call 311 or 285-1212.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.