Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland cold case is getting a fresh look nearly 30 years after the investigation first started.

Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch said the MIssouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office is looking into the death of Mischelle Lawless.

Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County. Her body found inside a vehicle on Highway 77 near Benton.

Oesch said the Missouri State Highway Patrol will help organize and digitize the case files, and the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit will do an independent review of the files and assist in the investigation.

In a statement, Oesh said in part, “When I took office in 2019, I pledged to do an independent review of the Lawless case file. I believe these outside agencies stepping in to assist in this case will be a huge step in the right direction for the investigation of this case.”

The prosecutor issued the statement on Tuesday, January 25 in response to request from Bob Miller, a former newspaper journalists who recently started a podcast centered around Mischelle Lawless’ death.

We talked to Miller on Wednesday, January 26 about what he hopes to accomplish with the podcast.

”I thought it was important for one to try to get public interest and public pressure to convince local authorities to seek outside investigation, so that has already been accomplished. Ultimately, what we want is what everybody wants, and that’s justice for Mischelle,” he said.

Josh Kezer spent 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him on charges in connection to Lawless’ death.

He was exonerated and released in 2009.

No one else has ever been charged in Lawless’ death.

